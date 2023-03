Telugu superstar Prabhas has two upcoming biggies Salaar and Project K in the pipeline. Both are his big-budget and much-awaited movies by the actor and fans are hoping for a blocbuster. Considering various factors including Amitabh Bachchan’s injury Prabhas has taken a break from Project K shooting. He will be returning to film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. Now the latest report around the action thriller suggests that Yash will play share the screen with the Radhe Shyam actor. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anushka Sharma hails Virat Kohli as inspiration after 75th Test ton, late Satish Kaushik's last words leave fans emotional and more

There have been rumors doing a buzz in the media that KGF star Yash will play a cameo in Salaar. The movie is currently under production and Prithviraj Sukumaran has already joined the filming but Yash didn’t join the crew yet. He is expected to start shooting when the team will shoot in European locations. As per reports Prabhas and Yash have a significant action scene in Europe. The action thriller will see a twist when Rocky bhai will meet Salaar in Europe. Also Read - Project K, Adipurush, Salaar and more: Prabhas desperate for a Baahubali like HIT?

Reportedly, Yash will feature in a spin-off of his character from the KGF franchise. While is said to appear in the most violent avatar in his upcoming movie. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about Yash and Prabhas scene in Salaar which is a gangster drama. Apart from Prabhas, the film features , , and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023 Also Read - Pushpa: The Rule sequel of Allu Arjun starrer emerges as the most awaited film in 2023; check complete list

After , Prabhas disappointed his fans by delivering two major flops, and Radhe Shyam. However, he is now expected to lift up the baggage he holds since the massive success of Baahubali. The superstar is anticipated to give a hit like Baahubali with Salaar and Project K. The latter is sci-fi directed by Nag Ashwin and stars , , and in the lead roles. It is slated to release in January next year.