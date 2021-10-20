and starrer Salaar has been in the news since its inception. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Now, a video of Prabhas in a tough action mode has gone viral from the sets. Fans have been re-sharing the video and are loving Prabhas in that look. Talking about the film, there have been reports that the makers have shot the film with the ‘Dark Centric Theme’ technology. This technology is used in popular films like Batman Trilogy, Tenet, Matrix and others. Salaar has become the first film to use to technology and we can certainly expect something unique and new from Salaar. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE] John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan's Antim box office clash is a mistake, feels trade expert

Shruti Haasan and Prabhas have formed a good bond on the sets of the film. In the last month, we saw Prabhas treating costar Shruti Haasan with some best delicacies on the sets of the film. The actress had expressed gratitude to the star and shared a video on one of her insta-stories, writing, “Prabhas is the most epic human being ever. What! Feast mode. I am trying to be cool and calm. Not possible. This is mandi biryani, Abu Dhabi style. This is gongura mamsam, only the most legendary dish ever in the history of food. Chicken biryani, Chapala pulusu, paneer, kebabs, more. Crab, veg Manchurian, dal and if that was not enough, one more type of dal.” Also Read - Not Ayush Sharma, it's going to be Salman Khan vs John Abraham at the box office as Antim and Satyameva Jayate 2 get ready to clash

It was also reported that Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has grabbed a role opposite superstar and . There are reports which state that Divya has been roped in to play a key role in Salaar. While there has been no official announcement yet about the same. But, Divya's fans seem to be quite excited to see her starring opposite Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. A Also Read - John Abraham vs Salman Khan, Prabhas vs Mahesh Babu vs Pawan Kalyan: Is clashing at the box office amid Covid restrictions a good idea? Trade expert answers [Exclusive]