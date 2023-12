Prabhas starrer Salaar is the most awaited film right now in the South industry. Prabhas has a huge and crazy fan following. People eagerly wait for his films to release. Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The makers of the film have planned something very big for the success. The film is set to release on December 22. Mythri distributors have planned to have additional shows and hike the ticket prices for Salaar. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar: Has Prabhas dropped a bomb on the makers? Latest report shocks fans

Ticket price hike for Salaar?

They have reached out to the Telangana government for ticket price hikes in the Nizam region. As per reports in m9.news, for the first weekend the prices would be - Plex : 250+100 excl GST Single Screens: 147.5 + 50 Excl GST. For the next one week the prices would be - Plex: 250 + 50 Excl GST Single Screens: 147.5 + 30 Excl GST.

They are also trying for six shows on the first day. Earlier too, they had tried for the six shows proposal but it was turned down by the BRS government. Now, it will be interesting to see how Revanth Reddy will react to the proposal.

Salaar makers going the RRR way?

Earlier, only Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR had released with price hike and additional shows. Now, the makers of Salaar also want the same thing to happen. It will be interesting to see if the Telangana Government will agree to this or not. Mythri will be hoping for a positive response from the Telangana government given the huge investments.

Salaar Vs Dunki

Another big problem for Salaar would be the clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. We all know how Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan worked. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Dunki. Dunki is directed by Rajkumari Hirani and it also stars, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and others.

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

The trailer for Dunki has got mixed reviews from the audience but SRK has a huge fandom and this can be a threat for Prabhas starrer Salaar.