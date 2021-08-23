Salaar: Meet the fiery, raw and rustic Jagapathi Babu as Rajamanaar from Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's magnum opus

and starrer Salaar is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. While the first look of the star impressed the audience, the makers dropped the fiery first look of Rajamanaar played by the versatile star Jagapathi Babu. The poster looks rocking as the actor looks menacing in pixel of the frame. Well, looking at the first look of Jagapathi Babu, we can definitely say that the face-off between him and Prabhas will be a treat for the movie-lovers. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna makes a shocking statement that 'actresses need to do four movies compared to one done by top male stars'

Talking about the film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming KGF and KGF 2. Produced by Hombale Films, it is set to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently kickstarted the shooting of Adipurush in Mumbai. In the film, the Baahubali star will be seen portraying the character of Lord Rama with Saif Ali Khan, and playing the characters of Lankesh, Sita and Laxman. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple languages. It is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and will hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Kriti Sanon revealed how she broke the ice with Prabhas and said, "See, I was told that he is very shy. I read that in interviews of many people. When we met for the first time, he said a very shy 'Hi'. But later we were talking about the Telugu language and jumped topics. Now, I talk a lot. I did not feel that he is very shy. He loves to feed people and is foodie. He got home-cooked food and treated us to fabulous Hyderabadi dishes. He is very cool, warm, genuine and real person."