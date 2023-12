Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released on Friday, December 22, 2023. The movie has surpassed the expectations of the film critics and the audience. Before its release, talks such as Prashanth Neel took the wrong decision by casting Prabhas in Salaar or how the film is a mere KGF copy was floating around. However, people have been praising Prabhas' acting since the movie was released, and it is being termed better than KGF on social media. Trade experts believe that the film will undoubtedly have a good run at the box office. Owing to the massive success this streaming service has bagged the digital rights of Salaar.

Salaar: Prabhas starrer to stream on Netflix from 'This' date

Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar Part 1 is getting accolades from all over the world. Be it overseas, south of the Hindi box office, the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is getting love from all over the world. The movie has already opened to an impressive number of around 60 crores on Day 1. Be it the cinematic visuals, Prashanth Neel's direction or the on-screen camaraderie between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, people are praising the film as the biggest blockbuster of 2023. Amidst all this, it's natural that OTT platforms wants to acquire rights of this film. Though various streaming platforms were in the line to bag the digital rights, its Netflix who have been successful to lock the deal with the makers of Salaar. Yes, the movie will stream exclusively on Netflix after its eight-week run in theatres. Also Read - Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Here's a MAJOR hint about Prabhas' Shouryanga Parvam, check details

Salaar: Prashanth Neel drops major hint about Salaar Part 2 in the end credits of Part 1

Those who have already seen Salaar 1 knows that the second installment is named as Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. In the next part possibilities are huge that Deva and Vardharaja who till now are thick friends may soon turn into foes. The success of Part 1 has certainly opened gates for Salaar 2. Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran the film also stars Shruti Haasan in a key role. Post the success of Salaar, speculations are rife that ardent fans of Prabhas are planning a big celebration for the superstar. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire movie review: Prabhas, Prithviraj's tale of power and politics is paisa vasool