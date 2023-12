Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and the movie performed way above the audience's expectations. Be it film critics or moviegoers; everyone is praising the Prashanth Neel directorial. Everything about the film is remarkable, be it the majestic screenplay, the exceptional story, or the on-screen camaraderie between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. People who have already watched Salaar are hailing the movie as the 2023's biggest blockbuster. Prabhas, who had a series of flops with films like Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho, can finally sigh in relief as Salaar has the potential to become a box-office blockbuster. Here's a big surprise for you as the makers of Salaar have dropped a significant hint about Salaar Part 2 in the end credit of Salaar Part 1 ceasefire.

Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam: End of Deva and Wardha's friendship?

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is story of two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Wardha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The first part shows how one helps the other to get closer to his dream of ruling over Khansaar. The bond shown between Deva and Wardha is the main highlight of the film. The camaraderie shared by both the characters will captivate your attention throughout the film. In the end, you cannot resist the feeling of wanting to have a friend like Deva and Wardha in your life. In the end credits of Salaar Part 1, the makers have dropped a major hint about the second part. Titled as Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam the second installment will be about Deva and Wardha finding their true identity. Will the truth that they have been oblivious to become the reason for them to challenge each other instead of fighting from one team? The question has certainty raised a lot of eyebrows among the fans. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire movie review: Prabhas starrer hailed as a blockbuster; fans thank Prashanth Neel for THIS reason

The makers of Salaar have certainly hit a masterstroke with Part 1, and we are sure that with Part 2, they will once again be successful in winning the audience's hearts. Also Read - Salaar full HD movie leaked online: Prabhas new movie available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram

Salaar Box Office Collection

It is assumed that Prashanth Neel directorial has earned around 50 crores from the advance day booking itself. The movie has opened to positive response. Stories like fans giving standing ovation to the film in theatres will certainly create more excitement for the film in the coming days. Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran the film also stars Shruti Haasan. Prashanth Neel recently confirmed that there is no connection between KGF series and Salaar. He confessed that the idea did came in his mind of connecting Salaar and KGF however he later dropped the idea.