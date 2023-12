Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire brought a storm at the box office. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie directed by Prashanth Neel left fans astonished. The filmmaker is known for creating a world that is captivating in his films. With Salaar, Prashanth Neel has opened the doors of an fictional place called Khansaar - an area that is not on the map and ruled by Mannar tribe. The first part revealed the story of Devara (Prabhas) and Vardha Raja (Prithviraj). Vardha wants to rule Khansaar and Devara has promised him that he'll help bag the throne. We also got to see a glimpse of Devara's father Dhaara who was killed head of Mannar tribe. Now, the makers have dropped a teaser sharing something about Dhaara and fans are wondering who will be cast for the character? Well, it is a possibility that the makers will follow the Baahubali strategy and cast Prabhas in a dual role, playing Dhaara in Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas beats his own record, crosses lifetime collection of Adipurush, Saaho, Radhe Shyam

Prabhas to have a dual role in Salaar Part 2?

In Baahubali, fans got to see Prabhas in a dual role. He played Amrendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali. In the second part of Baahubali, that fans got to know the backstory of Amrendra Baahubali who was the real ruler of the throne that was captured by Bhalladeva. Well, Salaar is also about the power game. Though the first part established the bond between Devara and Vardha, the second part will be about lineage. It will reveal more about Devara's father Dhaara and why was he killed. And who better than Prabhas himself to play his father on screen? Salaar already holds the mighty star power of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, it appears rational to cast them in dual roles. Just FYI, Prithviraj Sukumaran also played a dual role in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. He played Vardha Raja Mannar as well as Siva Mannar (father of Raja Mannar played by Jagapathi Babu).

As the makers dropped a teaser, fans are also of strong belief that Dhaara in Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam is none other than Prabhas himself.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salaar (@salaarthesaga)

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is among the highest grossing films of 2023 and given that the movie ended on a cliff-hanger, it is given that its part two will be even bigger and better in terms of box office numbers.

