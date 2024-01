Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire - a film filled with action, has created a sensation at the box office and left spectators on tenterhooks for its follow-up, Salaar 2. The word on the street is that Vijay Kiragandur, the producer from Hombale Films, has given an assurance that Salaar 2 will dazzle the theaters by the end of 2025. In a contemporary chat, Kiragandur spilled the beans that the concept for Salaar 2 is good to go and he's excited to get the cameras rolling. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kantara Chapter 1: Is Rishab Shetty playing Lord Shiva in the much-awaited sequel?

The accomplishment of Salaar has had fans of Prabhas popping corks all around the globe. With the success story of the film and the favorable audience responses, Kiragandur couldn't be more pleased. Salaar cast Prabhas in a different light, portraying him as an irate, young soul - a refreshing shift after two decades. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas movie breaks record of Gadar 2; surpasses lifetime collections of Jailer and Leo

More action, drama and politics in Salaar 2?

Kiragandur has already whet the appetite for Salaar 2, making a promise of delivering a cinematic experience like never before. He drew attention by comparing Salaar: Part 1 to a teaser, emphasizing that the sequel will be an extravagant feast filled with action, drama, and politics. The film promises a roller-coaster ride for the viewers with anticipated cliffhangers. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas actioner beats the Hindi lifetime of Baahubali in 12 days FLAT

Trending Now

Salaar 2 plans to throw light on the political dynamics in Khansaar, while concentrating on transforming characters of Prabhas and Prithviraj from loyal buddies into foes. The plot revolves around their complex friendship and the outcome of their rivalry.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire - a star-studded picture featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, is directed by Prashanth Neel and helmed by Vijay Kiragandur. The flick has been the talk of the town and is currently playing in movie theaters.

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

Fans awaiting Salaar's sequel are promised an action-packed extravaganza that holds the promise of being bigger, bolder, and intense. With the storyline up their sleeve, the crew is ready to commence shooting- all set to enthral audiences once again in 2025 with Salaar 2.