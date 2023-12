South actor Prabhas can finally have a sigh of relief as Salaar second trailer has managed to impress fans. The first trailer of Salaar Part 1 created buzz for the film but it failed miserably to win audience heart. The initial trailer was filled with lots of dialogues which were plain and boring. Prabhas screen time was also very less in the first trailer due to which fans were not quite happy. The makers recently dropped the second trailer and this time we must say they did hit the bull's eye. The trailer has a mass appeal and gives a big insight about the film's story and the dynamics between the lead characters.

Salaar new trailer will leave you awestruck

The most captivating part from the trailer is when it gives a hint that Prabhas and Prithviraj characters who are shown as friends eventually may turn into enemies. The trailer is packed with action, has a good mass appeal and will definitely take you back to the KGF days. Fans have especially hailed Prabhas and his performance in the trailer. Shruti Haasan too has a glimpse in the video. Check out the trailer below. Also Read - Animal box office collection to wrap up at THIS amount as soon as Dunki, Salaar hit screens? [Exclusive]

Salaar: Netizens give thumbs up to the second trailer

Ardent fans of Prabhas are happy that finally the actor is back in its old form. The Baahubali actor's screen presence is very strong, and it does leave an impact on you. Netizens think that Salaar has all the perfect ingredients for being a blockbuster film. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - Salaar maker Prashanth Neel reveals the unimaginable reason behind his obsession with the dark palette in his films

Salaar will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. According to trade experts, Dunki is leading in the box office advance collection leaving Salaar behind. However, owing to the mass appeal, expectations are quite high from the Prabhas starrer.