Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mutyala Ramesh recently came down heavily on big Telugu film heroes, slamming them for their “fake collections and high remunerations”, no doubt taking a dig at Ram Charan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, whose fees keep increasing, but their collections either keep falling or fake numbers are reported. “Only heroes are happy with their high remunerations and fake collections. All other stakeholders are suffering,” were some of his exact words. Check out his video below: Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Prabhas' Salaar, Project K and more movies to face a roadblock as Telugu Film Producers decide to hault shoots from August 1 [View Pics]

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary Mutyala Ramesh : Only Hero’s are happy with their high remunerations and fake collections. All Other Stakeholders are suffering. ( In the Telugu Film Industry) pic.twitter.com/CkSISUHIHA — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) July 25, 2022

Salaar shooting delayed; Prabhas starrer to wrap up on this date

As per entertainment news web portal Telugu CInema, the makers of Salaar had planned to wrap up the entire shoot by this December. However, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and Telugu producers Council's joint decision to halt all shoots until and unless top Telugu heroes don't rework their fess and filmmakers don't recheck the window between the theatrical and OTT releases of their movies, has thrown a wrench in the plans of team Salaar. The reports suggests that the and Shruti Haasan starrer will now only resume shooting later this months or perhaps early September when the matter is expected to be resolved. Also Read - Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika opens up on wedding plans with the Salaar actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)

Salaar release date and wrap-up date

If Salaar resumes according to the new planned timeline, then the film is likely to not wrap up before March 2023 as the aforementioned report also claims that Director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, requires a minimum of 7-8 months to shoot the film, given its massive scale and budget. Given this new schedule, the report also suggests that the Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer will release by Dussehra 2023 since Prashanth Neel apparently requires 4-5 months to complete post-production. Also Read - Prabhas' Salaar ambitions to create hurdle in Jr NTR's Pan India dreams?