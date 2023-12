Post the success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal which had an A certificate to its name, seems a lot of others film makers are now unfazed by the 'ADULT' name attached to their film. Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire recently received 'A' (Adult) certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). The film has few scenes which has heavy violence. CBFC first suggested Salaar makers to cut those scenes in order to receive a U/A certificate. However, the makers after a series of thought decided that the additional cuts will eventually hamper Prabhas character and hence they decided to let go of all the suggestion and go ahead with an 'A' certificate. Also Read - Dunki V/S Salaar box office: Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, who will win the big battle? Trade Expert answers

Salaar: Makers miffed with CBFC for 'Adult' certificate

Prabhas starrer Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur revealed that the makers were indeed sad when they received an A certificate for their film, as getting an A certificate means losing a section of audience. However, the cuts which CBFC suggested would have resulted in cutting the graph of Prabhas character as in how he turns into a violent man in the film.

Vijay further stated that when his team had a word with the distributors that will the adult certificate effect Salaar's growth at the box office, he was surprised to know that the A certificate will not stop the film to register cash at the box office. In fact, it will attract more audience.

Vijay hinted towards the recent success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna Animal and stated that how if a film can appeal to masses it is bound to work regardless of the certificate attached to the film.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire V/S Dunki at Box office

We all are aware that the Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan starrer is going to clash at the box office. While fans of respective stars are busy speculating that which will get a bigger opening, trade experts have already declared Dunki as the winner. According to trade experts, as Shah Rukh Khan's last two releases Pathaan and Jawan has performed exceptionally well at the box office, Dunki do have an advantage to its name. Whereas Prabhas has delivered a series of flops which may work against Salaar.