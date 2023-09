One of the movies that fans are looking forward to is Salaar. Prabhas' film was supposed to come in theatres on September 28, 2023. But the movie got delayed due to reported delays in VFX and post production. Prashanth Neel is very particular about the finished product, and did not wish to present something that would disappoint fans. But Telugu entertainment portals are saying that the release got delayed as the exhibitors and distributors in the Telugu region did not wish to buy the film at Rs 300 crores. Now, the makers have supposedly agreed on Rs 150 crores. Salaar is a big-budget affair with stars like Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu and others. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film postponement's REAL reason revealed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Salaar digital rights sold to Netflix

Salaar's digital rights have apparently been sold to Netflix. This information has been shared by trade analyst and film business observer Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle. Well, Netflix has a record of taking up movies of Prabhas. Even Radhe Shyam made its digital debut on Netflix. Also Read - Salaar postponed: Prabhas avoids Jawan storm, will now give tough competition to Tiger 3 in November?

Pan India Star #Prabhas' #Salaar post theatrical digital rights sold to Netflix for a record price. pic.twitter.com/PVIcodZoZ6 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 12, 2023

There is no confirmation from the team of Salaar on the same. In fact, there is no surety on the release date of Salaar. Some are even saying that the movie will be pushed to Sankranthi 2024. But Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is coming on that date. Plus, there is VD13 and Eagle. Also Read - Prabhas' Salaar to release after Kalki 2898 AD, ticket refunds worth $400K to be issued?

Fans positive for November 2028 date

As of now, fans are positive that Salaar will come in November 28. The movie might release in and around Tiger 3. The September 28 date looked great for the film. Now, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War are coming on that date. Salaar is a movie loaded with heavy duty action, elevation scenes and kickass cameos. Prashanth Neel made Yash a pan-India sensation with KGF 2.