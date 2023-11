Salaar and Dunki is the clash of December 2023 at the Indian box office. Yesterday, news went viral that Salaar makers are looking at a fresh date in 2024 to avoid the clash. It seems VFX is pending so they need more time to do it well. The movie already got postponed from the date of September 28. Now, news is coming that Salaar is indeed on track. Some handles on social media are claiming that makers will release new posters soon. Prabhas fans have been trolling the production house, Hombale Films on social media. The posters will announce the area wise distributors for the movie. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki clash no longer epic? Jason Momoa's Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom to ruin its sheen in the US box office

The trailer of Salaar might drop at the end of November or start of December. Nowadays, there is not much gap between trailers and release of a film. It seems Prashanth Neel has shot one extra scene for the climax, which he feels will elevate the whole experience for the audience. There is buzz that an item song has been shot as well.

Team #Salaar will be releasing posters announcing area wise distributors #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/yTleD6qPLn — Rebel Star (@Pranay___Varma) November 6, 2023

It was reported that Hombale Films want to release the movie in December 2023 as the makers believe it is the most auspicious date. This was revealed by Film Information. While January 2024 is also a good period, the astrologer of the production house said December 2023 was excellent. This is why they are keen to release the movie in that period. Salaar has cost the makers above Rs 350 crores so it needs a minimum of Rs 500 cr to be declared as a box office success. Prabhas is going through a bad phase with failures like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. The Om Raut movie brought him bad publicity due to its controversial lines.