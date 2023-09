The fact that Salaar was postponed from the original date of September 28, 2023 caused a lot of anguish in Prabhas fans. After this, rumours spread that the movie might come on Sankranthi 2024, which is already a very crowded date. Then, it was said that makers of Salaar are planning to release it in March 2024. It would mean that there would be hardly any break between Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar. Fans of Prabhas were tensed. His last two outings at the cinema halls, RadheShyam and Adipurush were forgettable affairs. While the former was a weak film with a poor script, Adipurush did his image more harm than good. Also Read - Kalki 2989 AD leak: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer issue a strong legal statement

Is Salaar coming on November 2?

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has overtaken every other Indian actor with his films Jawan and Pathaan. We have Rajinikanth after him followed by Sunny Deol. Tollywood has not that big hit in 2023. Fans hoped that Salaar would come and set the box office on fire. It seems there was some issue with the VFX which bothered the makers. Prashanth Neel is keen to deliver a product that matches the standard of cinematic excellence, expected by millions of fans of Prabhas. Another reason doing the rounds was the fact that the producers wanted Rs 300 crores from exhibitors/distributors in the Telangana, Andhra market which they refused. This led to the delay. Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun to Salaar Prabhas, South Indian stars who live in the most lavish, expensive homes

Now, Sriya Reddy has shared an update on her Insta stories. Fans are wondering if Salaar is coming on November 2. It is a decent date. The month of December 2023 is crowded with a number of releases. Take a look at this... Also Read - Anushka Shetty maintaining low profile because of Prabhas? Know the truth

Trending Now

Sriya Reddy said in earlier interviews that Salaar is a notch above KGF series. She said it can be compared to the iconic show Game Of Thrones. Prabhas is described as the most violent man in Salaar.