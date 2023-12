Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, has taken the movie world by storm. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in leading roles, this movie has been an unprecedented success, breaking box office records worldwide and crossing the 500 crore mark with ease. This movie has been a fruitful venture for everyone involved in its making, and especially for Prabhas, who has finally broken the jinx of giving box office debacles. The success of Salaar has raised the anticipation for his upcoming movie, directed by Maruthi. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reveal of Prabhas's first look in this movie, and the makers have announced the date of the reveal.

Prabhas' first look from Maruthi's directorial to release on THIS date

The production company, People Media Factory, has announced on social media that they will unveil the first look of Prabhas from the upcoming Maruthi directorial on the auspicious occasion of Pongal 2024, which is on January 15th. Don't miss out on this exciting release - check out their post below! Also Read - Salaar: Shruti Haasan's recent revelation about Prabhas proves why he is the ultimate heartthrob

People Media Factory proudly unveils the Dinosaur transformed into an absolute DARLING ? First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal ?#Prabhas #PrabhasPongalFeast ❤️‍? A @DirectorMaruthi film. @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/vGErsqcv1z — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) December 29, 2023

Upon the announcement of the release date of the first look, ardent fans of Prabhas wasted no time in expressing their unbridled excitement. The Rebel star's return to the silver screen was met with widespread enthusiasm, with many fans confidently predicting that the Maruthi directorial will surpass Salaar in terms of scale and quality. Check out some of the reactions below. Also Read - Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam: Makers of Prabhas starrer to follow Baahubali strategy?

Prabhas, has been very selective in choosing his films after the blockbuster success of Salaar. He hasn't signed any new film except for the Maruthi directorial. During a promotional event of Salaar, Prabhas revealed that he was initially skeptical about starring in the film due to Prashanth Neel's long shooting schedules. However, he eventually managed his dates and starred in the film, proving his dedication and commitment towards his work. With his recent successes, Prabhas has become very particular about the types of films he wants to be associated with and is sure to continue delivering quality performances in the future.