Prabhas has multiple films lined up and one of them is Salaar. The actor’s fans have high expectations from the movie as it is directed by KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Prabhas was a break from shooting due to the demise of his uncle Krishnam Raju. However, he is back on the sets and has started shooting for Salaar. The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, and it’s an action thriller. Recently, a small video from the sets of Salaar was leaked on social media, and fans of Prabhas have gone berserk. Also Read - Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star in Top 10 Most Popular Male Actor list; Vijay, Allu Arjun and others rule

The actor’s fans can’t keep calm, and they are going gaga over the macho look of their favourite star. Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Chiyaan Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan, Prabhas’ Adipurush and more; take a look at some of the most expensive upcoming new movies

I don't know why.... but this photo of #Prabhas from #Salaar remembered me of CHATRAPATHI.

a euphoria is going to be created yet again...

Be careful dear haters... pic.twitter.com/m6KeiT1X99 — Pranay (@PranayAdduri) September 24, 2022

' last two releases and Radhe Shyam had failed to impress the audience. But now, all eyes are on his upcoming movies as the actor has as many as five films lined up. Also Read - Kriti Sanon-Prabhas to Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill: Bollywood couples who are dating secretly

Advertisement

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, Project K, Maruthi’s next, and Spirit. Adipurush is slated to release on 12th January 2023, and reportedly, the makers are all set to release the teaser of the film during Dussehra this year. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

While Adipurush releases in January next year, Salaar is slated to hit the big screens on 28th September 2023. The release date of Project K is not yet announced, but the makers had confirmed that either it will release by the end of 2023 or in early 2024. Project K also stars and in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Maruthi’s next and Spirit are yet to go on the floors.