Salaar is the next big release that is making maximum noise. The film starring Prabhas is among the highly-anticipated ones. Though his last movie Adipurush tanked at the box office, there are high expectations from Salaar. It is going to release in December this year and will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki. The box office war is also quite hyped as all eyes are on the numbers. On that note, here's a latest update on Salaar's theatrical rights.

All about theatrical rights of Salaar

Reportedly, Salaar has fetched big numbers through theatrical rights in Telugu states. As reported by Track Tollywood, the theatrical rights of Prabhas starrer in Nizam have been sold to Mythri Movies. The deal has been locked at Rs 65 crores NRA, i.e., Non Refundable Advance. Further, Ceded rights have been brought by Abhishek Reddy for Rs 27 crores. The breakup further is like Uttarandhra rights have been locked for Rs 20.4 crores, East Godavari rights have been locked for Rs 13.6 cores, Guntur rights have been locked for Rs 12 crore, Nellore rights done for Rs 6.3 crores. It is expected that the film will make more Rs 19 crores with the deals for West Godavari and Krishna regions. The total of the same comes to Rs 163.30 crores. Koimoi has reported that it is only RRR that has fetched such number before Salaar. Definitely, the number is huge.

Talking about the digital rights, there are several reports in entertainment news suggesting that the Salaar has been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Salaar: Part I Ceasefire is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The new movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand and many more pivotal roles. Earlier, Salaar was supposed to release on September 28. The advance booking of tickets for Salaar had begun overseas. However, the makers then decided to postpone the film. Otherwise, it would have had been with war with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. But the Prabhas vs Shah Rukh Khan clash is still on as Salaar is releasing on December 22 while Dunki is on December 21.