Prabhas' Salaar has become a talking point for a number of reasons. The film is clashing with Dunki, which has the stellar combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest Indian stars overseas. It seems Prabhas' Salaar is seeing record advances in the North America market. It should get a higher opening than KGF 2 and Adipurush as per estimates. This is indeed huge given how the movie has faced postponements and speculative reports. Prabhas has a huge fan base in the US. This is how the bookings for Salaar are looking in the US....

#Salaar USA Premiere Advance Sales??: $220,906 - 301 Locations - 924 shows - 8366 Tickets Sold Trend continues to be solid. 26 Days till Premieres! pic.twitter.com/VgMTSC59YC — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 26, 2023

There are still 26 days left for the premiere of the movie. The presales of Salaar are astounding. Even Animal is seeing very good buzz in the US. This year, Indian movies have left a mark on the global box office. Jawan and Pathaan have made foreign trade watchers sit up.

Total Overseas advance sales(us+uk) More than 350K$ and heading towards 400K$?#Prabhas #Salaar

SALAAR TRAILER IN 5 DAYS pic.twitter.com/oUlC4I0kiq — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) November 26, 2023

We have to see the advances of Dunki in some days. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have huge fan following overseas. Those who have watched Dunki have said that it will be remembered for the next decade or so. On the other hand, Salaar has faced a bit of negativity. There have been rumours of how the VFX got delayed and the makers were stuck in a limbo with Telugu exhibitors and distributors. Prashanth Neel has shot one extra scene for the climax of the movie. It seems Hombale Films decided to clash with Dunki as the astrologer to the film production firm advised them that December 2023 was a golden phase.