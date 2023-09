Salaar is the movie people were looking forward to in September 2023 after Jawan. Prabhas is one pan-India star who is loved all over the country. But the makers said that Salaar has been postponed. The reason being given was that production work is not over on the film. Salaar made by Prashanth Neel is bankrolled by Hombale Films. The movie is rumoured to be a part of the KGF Universe as per some social media handles. Many felt that Jawan was the reason the makers decided to push the film ahead. Shah Rukh Khan's film has got a hysterical response from the masses and classes. If the collections happen at this rate, it will soon cross Pathaan. Also Read - Salaar postponed: Prabhas avoids Jawan storm, will now give tough competition to Tiger 3 in November?

Salaar: Exhibitors upset with high price of makers?

As per Telugu 360, the exhibitors and distributors were unhappy with the high prices being quoted by the makers. Theatre owners in the Telugu circuit did not wish to buy the movie in such huge prices. It seems the team of Salaar is still negotiating these deals. This is supposed to be the reason why the movie has got pushed to a later date. Salaar is now scheduled to come out in November 2023. It might clash with Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Pressure on the makers of Salaar?

It seems the makers are now ready to accept what the exhibitors from Telugu circuit will give them. It is said to be close to Rs 150 crores. They had quoted Rs 300 crores for the theatrical rights of the Telugu states as per the portal. Now, it has come down considerably. Other inside sources had said that the VFX for the movie was pending. Prashanth Neel is known to be a first-rate technician and did not want any substandard to come on the screen. Prabhas is also in the need for a hit after duds like Radheshyam and Adipurush.

Adipurush brought him a lot of bad publicity as well. Salaar is one of the most discussed movies of 2023 on social media after Jawan and Leo. The craze is huge. It is made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crores. Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu are also in the movie.