One of the most anticipated movies is Salaar. Hombale Films' big budget venture has Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others in the lead. It seems the distributors of Salaar in the Telugu states are extremely tensed. We know that film exhibitors/distributors have suffered huge losses after the pandemic. This year, the Hindi movie industry has made a record amount of money. With films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal, they have crossed the Rs 500 crore mark four times. Plus, they are waiting for Dunki on December 21, 2023. It is going to clash with Salaar at the box office.

Salaar sold to distributors at high rates

In the past, Hombale Films have released movies in Telugu states by taking advances. This time the makers have sold the movie on a non-refundable advance basis. This means they cannot recover money if Salaar tanks or makes less moolah than expected. In fact, they had demanded a very high amount from distributors but had to settle for less. It seems Salaar has to make Rs 65 crore plus to recover money in the Nizam belt only. So far, no Telugu movie except those of SS Rajamouli have made Rs 50 crores plus in that area.

Poor response to Trailer worries Salaar distributors

The trailer of Salaar did not work as expected. People felt it had a huge hangover of the KGF films, and did not connect with it. The situation is quite tough for distributors now. It seems exhibitors are not keen to buy the movie at exorbitant prices from the distributors. No one is coming up with MG offers too. This has been reported by Track Tollywood. Exhibitors have suffered as some of the big releases like Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagvanth Kesari and others did not fare well.