Prabhas was seen at the Hyderabad international airport last evening. The superstar was dressed in a hoodie and denims with a cap. As per reports on social media, the superstar was in Italy for a surgery. He has undergone a knee operation. Prabhas sustained an injury during the making of Saaho and was looking for a free period when he could have a surgery. The superstar stayed back in Italy for 10 days after the operation to recover. It looks like he got a good rest. Fans who saw him at the airport said he looked healthier, slimmer and well rested.

Timely relief from pain for the Salaar star

The superstar is waiting for the release of Salaar which is coming with Dunki in the last week of December. Both the films are clashing at the box office, a move which has been frowned upon by most trade experts. The trailer is supposed to drop by the first week of December. The knee injury had been causing a lot of problems for him. It seems now he is fit enough to do tough action sequences or dance routines in films. But Prabhas has decided to rest it out for another 10 days at home. Fans are liking how he has decided to prioritize his health.

Prabhas underwent a massive physical transformation for the Baahubali films. He gained immense muscle through a very protein heavy diet. His health after the movie has been fluctuating. Prabhas took time to lose all the weight. The actor has Kalki 2898 AD and Raja Deluxe in the pipeline. The star needs a hit with Salaar after consecutive disasters like RadheShyam and Adipurush. Salaar made by Hombale Films is directed by hitmaker Prashanth Neel. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinu Anand, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao.