Salaar is one of the most anticipated films and it just got bigger. today revealed that is a part of Prashanth Neel directorial. He made the announcement while promoting Radhe Shyam in Kerala. Fans can't keep calm. Salaar is already trending on Twitter. Wrote a fan, "Project Confirmed !?? #SALAAR ⚡ @PrithviOfficial #Prabhas." Read another comment, "BREAKING News Mollywood Actor @PrithviOfficial Is Working With Pan India Star #Prabhas In #Salaar. ~ Announced By #Prabhas During #RadheShyam Promotions In Kerala." Wrote another fan, "Mass Gonna Reloaded with these two On one Screen in #Salaar ?? #Prabhas #Prithviraj." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Salaar also stars . Opening up about working with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, the actress told BollywoodLife that she's really excited to be a a part of the film. "I'm so honoured to be a part of a team that's really positive and lovely," she had stated.