Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1 is all set to release on Friday, December 22, 2023. Ardent fans couldn't control their excitement especially after the release of second trailer which was out two days ago. The trailer portrayed Prabhas in the most magnificent way. Since it was announced that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel would collaborate for Salaar, industry people and moviegoers have gone bonkers. But do you know that Prabhas, at one point, was thinking of saying no to the Prashanth directorial?

For all latest entertainment news check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj to play friends turned foes? New trailer sends internet into a tizzy

Salaar: When Prabhas almost said no to the Prashanth Neel directorial

Yes, you heard it right. Salaar is considered to be Prabhas' biggest project after Baahubali series. The makers of Salaar recently released a promotional video where Rajamouli is discussing about Salaar with Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While talking about how he bagged the film, Prabhas revealed that everyone knows Prashant Neel invests a lot of time in making a particular film. Prabhas was initially skeptical whether he can allot that many days to him as he was also shooting for few other projects. The actor for once thought of saying no to Prashanth. Also Read - Salaar: The Saaho mistake that Prabhas avoided with the Prashanth Neel film to ensure box office success

Watch this video below:

Prabhas however mentioned that he eventually convinced himself to work on the dates anyhow and be a part of the magnums project. In the same interview he jokingly said if the news of him rejecting Salaar would have come out his fans would have killed him. Also Read - Animal box office collection to wrap up at THIS amount as soon as Dunki, Salaar hit screens? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Salaar: Prashanth Neel on working with Prabhas

Director Prashanth Neel revealed that he always thought Prabhas has the Baahubali air around him. However, once he met him, Prashanth felt that Prabhas is the most down to earth actor one can ever meet. The director said that during the filming of the entire movie, not even once did Prabhas question him about his filmmaking process, a quality that is very rare to find in actors these days.

Apart from Prabhas the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The movie will clash at box office with Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki which is all set to release on December 22, 2023. Trade experts and fans are also curious about the box office battle between both the films.