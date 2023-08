Salaar is coming in theatres on September 28, 2023. Prabhas fans are very excited for this movie for two main reasons. This is his first movie with Prashanth Neel, the man who has given Indian cinema the now cult figure of Rocky Bhai played by Yash. Salaar is apparently similar to KGF series in two to three ways. Reports suggest that the screenplay is like the Yash film, there is a lot of violence and Prabhas plays a towering figure in the movie. Now, RVCJ has confirmed that Yash has a cameo of five minutes in Salaar. This has come as huge news to fans of both these superstars. Also Read - Salaar Vs Adipurush: Prabhas fans expect HUGE recovery after his lean spell, opening day worldwide way ahead of Pathaan and Om Raut film

Salaar: Prabhas and Yash fans over the moon

Salaar is also a film with a palette as similar to KGF. Fans of Prabhas and Yash are thrilled to see that the two stars are coming together. They said if fans see them together in a single frame then all box office records will be shattered. KGF 2 set box office records in India, which have now been overtaken by Sunny Deol. Take a look at some reactions from fans here.... Also Read - Salaar latest movie updates: Prabhas starrer storyline leaked, advance bookings soar

There is 15mints interval in salaar???? — papodu (@Bob87471185) August 26, 2023

Yes ??? — Deepak Yash (@NameIsDeepakk) August 26, 2023

Agar ye sach huaa 28sep ko first show ke baad pata chala ki movie me Rocky Bhai bhi he to samaj lo samaj lo indian movie history ka aesa koi record nahi jo toda nahi jayega har ek record chhote se Chhota bade se bada sab tootenge monster aur dinosaur utha utha ke patkenge all rip — Akash (@akashmalde24) August 26, 2023

Well, fans feel that Salaar is going to make Rs 1,500 crores plus worldwide. If that indeed comes true then Indian cinema can look forward to a record-breaking year. Also, Jawan is coming in September 2023. Also Read - Top South cinema news today: Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for Pushpa, RRR sweeps National Awards and more

Salaar: Are Yash cameo rumours untrue?

Salaar maker Prashanth Neel has said that Salaar has a different universe from KGF. We know he made the Kolar Gold Fields famous on celluloid with his tale of gold mining and smuggling. Salaar has a villain in form of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The sight of Prabhas going hammer and tongs during an action sequence is what his fans want.