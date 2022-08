Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie was slated to release in April this year, but due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film was postponed and that’s why the release date was pushed. There were multiple reports that the movie will release in the first half of 2023. It was said that the makers are planning to release it on Eid 2023 and it will be clashing with ’s Tiger 3. However, that’s not happening as Salaar will hit the big screens in September 2023. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya's revelation about being caught while making out in car, Prabhas' fans SUPER excited for Salaar update and more

Prashanth Neel, the director of the film, took to Twitter to share a new poster and announce the release date. He tweeted, "Rebel'ling worldwide on Sep 28, 2023. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins." Check out the tweet below…

Well, fans of can't keep calm as they have been waiting for an update about the movie for a long time. Check out their tweets below…

Prabhas’ last two films, and Radhe Shyam, failed to make a mark at the box office. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, the actor’s fans have high expectations from Prashanth Neel, and everyone’s hoping that he will give Prabhas a perfect massy blockbuster.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush, Project K, Maruthi’s next, and Spirit lined up. Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and , will be releasing in January 2023. Meanwhile, the makers of Project K are planning to release the film in October next year or early 2024. Maruthi’s next and Spirit are yet to go on the floors.