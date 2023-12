Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is getting all the love. The film released on December 22 and is doing extremely well at the box office. Within eight days, the film has collected more than Rs 550 crore worldwide and collected Rs 317.62 crore in India. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film has grabbed all the attention. Now, as per Sacnilk.com, the Hindi version of the Telugu film, Salaar has created a new record. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prashanth Neel breaks silence on the social media war

Salaar is Prabhas' fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in Hindi

The film starring Prabhas has entered the enter the Rs 100 crore club in India for the Hindi version. Salaar has reportedly earned Rs 105 crore nett in India in Hindi. With this, Salaar is now Prabhas' fifth to reach Rs 100 crore in Hindi after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Baahubali and the second of the year after Adipurush.

The official X handle of Sacnilk has tweeted about the same on Saturday. Baahubali 2 is at the top with approximately Rs 511 crore while Adipurush on second with roughly Rs 148 crore. Saaho on third place with approximately Rs 145.7 crore. Baahubali is on fourth with approximately Rs 118.5.

The post on X read, "Superstar Prabhas At The Hindi Box Office - 1. #Baahubali2 - 511 Cr. Approx. 2. #Adipurush - 148 Cr. Approx. 3. #Saaho - 145.70 Cr. Approx. 4. #Baahubali - 118.50 Cr. Approx. 5. #SalaarCeaseFire - 105+ Cr. (9 days)* expected. Only South Indian actor to have more than one film in 100 crores net club."

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

Salaar Vs Dunki

Salaar clashed at the Box Office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The film has also been doing well and it is the third hit of the year for Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal and others. Dunki released on December 21.