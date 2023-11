Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited films. Prabhas is a big star and has a crazy fan following. It is difficult for fans to wait for some more time for the movie. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Well, the makers of the film have reportedly planned something even bigger for fans. They have planned to make the film bigger with a big cameo in it. Also Read - Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir admits mistake months after release; confesses relocating abroad to avoid death threats

Yes, as per reports in Track Tollywood, Salaar has a connection with KGF actor Yash. Prashanth Neel directed KGF 2 and the film was a huge success. Hence, expectations are really high from Salaar. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are working together on a project for the very first time.

KGF star Yash to do a cameo in Salaar?

There have been rumours about Salaar being a part of Prashanth Neel's cinematic universe and KGF star Yash could be a part of the film. Salaar might feature Yash as Rocky Bhai. This will establish a connection between the Prabhas starrer and the KGF series. The actor will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the climax.

Dunki Vs Salaar

Salaar will be releasing by the last week of December. At the same time, we have Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releasing. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover.

The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon. Dunki and Salaar's clash is the biggest story right now.

Talking about Prabhas, the actor recently was seen at the Hyderabad airport. As per reports, he was in Italy for a surgery. He has undergone a knee operation. He reportedly got injured during the making of Saaho and was looking for a free period when he could have a surgery.