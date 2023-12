Since the day director Prashanth Neel announced his movie Salaar with south sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, fans have speculated that there is undoubtedly a connection between KGF and this film. KGF, too, was directed by Prashanth, and hence everyone feels that there's definitely going to be a connection between both movies. Once the trailer of Salaar Part 1 was released, fans' expectations of Salaar and KGF crossover got high, as the Prabhas starrer reminded us of the Yash film. The makers and actors kept mum on the particular buzz; however, Prashanth Neel finally spoke about whether KGF and Salaar are connected.

Salaar, KGF crossover: Prashanth Neel finally reacts

One look at the Salaar trailer and it will definitely take you back to the days of KGF. Be it the visuals, screen plays or the fight sequence, Prabhas starrer does gives you a lot of KGF vibes. Hence it was natural for the fans to speculate if Salaar and KGF are connected in some way. Social media too was filled with fans request of having a KGF and Salaar crossover. Now director Prashanth Neel has finally reacted on the burning question. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas reveals why he almost said no to the Prashanth Neel directorial, 'My fans would have killed me'

The makers of Salaar recently released a promotional video where Rajamouli is discussing about Salaar with Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the conversation, Rajamouli asked if there's any connection between KGF and his upcoming release to Prashanth Neel. The director stated that there is absolutely no connection between both the films. He admitted that Salaar and KGF crossover did came into his mind however he later dropped the idea. Neel stated that he thinks he can't do crossover films. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj to play friends turned foes? New trailer sends internet into a tizzy

Salaar: Prashanth Neel feels it's unfair to cash on KGF popularity

While any other director at Prashanth's place would have for sure cashed on his blockbusters film success, Prashanth thinks differently. He shared that it's unfair to cash on KGF popularity every now and then. He said Salaar and KGF are two different films. He later expressed his desire to want the audience to remember Deva and Vardhraja's character the way they have remembered Rocky's.