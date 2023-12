Prabhas starrer Salaar has been loved by all. The film is getting all the love and people are all praise for the actors of the movie. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film has been excellent at the box office. Now, Prashanth Neel has revealed that he drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan for Salaar. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar box office success: Prabhas reacts to massive collection of the film; 'An incredible reward...'

Prashanth Neel reveals the character of Prabhas in Salaar was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan

He spoke to Pinkvilla and said that the lead character from Salaar is an angry young man, much like those played by Amitabh Bachchan in Salim-Javed movies. He further spoke about his love for Amitabh Bachchan. He said that he drew inspiration from that era for sure, but I also tend to write in a way where my hero has to be my biggest villain. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas is over the moon after the much awaited success reveals Prashanth Neel

He said that this is his rule and then he starts writing. He added, "At the time being, both the movies (KGF and Salaar), both the characters they have similarities that they turn out to be the biggest villains." Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas starrer becomes his fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in Hindi after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, Saaho, Baahubali

Trending Now

Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the story of the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

Dunki vs Salaar

Salaar had a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar released on December 22 and Dunki released on December 21. Many thought that one of the films will face the downfall but both have been doing great. Salaar has now crossed Rs 550 crores internationally.

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

Prashanth Neel reveals Prabhas' reaction to Salaar's success

Prashanth Neel had recently spoken about Prabhas' reaction to the success of Salaar. He said that Prabhas is absolutely over the moon, with something like this and his reaction is euphoric.