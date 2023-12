South actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran are all set with their upcoming release, Salaar, which will arrive in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie has the magnificent touch of a massive screenplay, impressive visuals and everyone's favourite superstar, Prabhas. By all means, Salaar is very important for the Baahubali actor. After delivering flops like Adipurush, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, Salaar needs to work to revise his acting career. Whether fans would be impressed or give thumbs down to the Prashanth Neel directorial can be figured out only once the film is released. However, during a recent interview, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Prashanth Neel revealed the worst thing about working with Prabhas, and it's certainly not what you would expect Also Read - Salaar: SS Rajamouli upset with the makers of Prabhas starrer due to This reason?

Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals it's impossible to diet with Prabhas

The makers of Salaar recently release a video where S.S Rajamouli was interviewing Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel for the film. During one of the conversations, the Baahubali film maker asked Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel the worst thing about working with Prabhas. The Malayalam actor shared a hilarious incident and said it's impossible to diet with him. Prithviraj mentions that this one time his wife and daughter visited Salaar sets. Prabhas asked them what they would like to eat and later order food for them. However once Prithviraj and his family saw the food they were surprised as the food was for six to seven people. Prithviraj however mentioned that it's not like Prabhas is a foodie he loves food but eats in proportion to maintain a good diet.

Salaar: When Prabhas' behaviour left Prashanth Neel confused

Director of Salaar Prashanth Neel said, "The worst thing about Prabhas is that he trusts me blindly. Like during the entire shoot of the film when I would suggest him idea, he would just patiently listen and never once questioned me about anything. Due to this behaviour I was in doubt whether he is actually listening to me or not. He just suggested me one idea which was so impressive that the first scene of Salaar 1 and the last scene of Salaar 2 should be identical."

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also features Shruti Haasan in a key role.