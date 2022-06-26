Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran CONFIRMS joining Prabhas-Shruti Haasan's action-thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel 

Salaar director Prashanth Neel approached Prithviraj Sukumaran in Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's action thriller film. The actor confessed to being a part of the most-anticipated film. Check out the whole report here: