Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is smashing box office records. The Prashanth Neel directorial has surpassed everyone's expectation be it critics, movie goers or trade experts. The film has been largely appreciated for its visual effects, strong screen play, action sequences and the on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film defeated Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at the box office. On day 3, the domestic box office collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was around 180 crore while Prabhas starrer has already crossed 200 crore mark at the Indian box office on the 3rd day of it release. However, there's one thing which certainly connects Salaar and Animal and that is the violence shown in both the film. Both the films have been bashed for its violent scenes. Actor Prithiraj Sukumaran recently opened up about why he feels that film makers should have the liberty to show violence in their respective films.

Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran on violent scenes, 'Film makers should have the liberty...'

Unlike Animal, Salaar doesn't have any misogynistic or problematic approach but yes both the films are filled with violent scenes. Censor board suggested the makers of Salaar if they can tone down or cut few violent scenes in order to get a U/A certification. However, Prashanth Neel stated that if they would have chopped the violent scenes it would have impacted on the story and hence, they choose A certification rather than cutting down scenes.

In a recent interview Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays the character of Vardharaja said that as he himself is a director he believes that film makers should have liberty to tell the story the way they want.

Sukumaran shares as he hasn't seen Animal he doesn't know what type of violence was shown in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer but if the scenes were required as per the story line, he doesn't think that anyone should have issues with violence in films be it Salaar, Animal or any other film.

Prithviraj states that the Censor Board decides which scenes to cut and which scenes to retain and that the board always has the option to give the film an A certification if they think it's unsuitable for a particular age group.