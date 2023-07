The movie everyone is waiting for in September 2023 is Salaar. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel are ready with a mass actioner which will supposedly take forward the legacy of the iconic KGF series. One of the big stars from regional cinema in the film is Prithviraj Sukumaran. We have seen him in Hindi movies like Aurangzeb but he is not someone who has done many projects in other languages barring Malayalam. Others like Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil have done more films in other South languages. Also Read - Jawan, Gadar 2 and more top 10 movies that promise entertainment in second half of 2023

It seems Prithviraj Sukumaran was unsure if he could take up Salaar as a project. He has revealed why he felt like this in an interview with The Cue. The star had conveyed his hesitation to filmmaker Prashanth Neel as well. He was busy with the movie, Aadujeevitham where he plays the main protagonist. It seems the role was a very demanding one, and he had to go through a lot of physical transformation for the character. The dates of these two movies had clashed. He told Prashanth Neel that it would be better if he decided to opt out of Salaar. But they told him that they did wait till his calendar was free and not choose someone else. The shoot was adjusted accordingly. It seems he was offered the role years ago. At that time, no one had an idea that a film like Salaar was being planned.

The handsome actor also said that he was not offered any great scripts in other languages. But he was getting superb work in Malayalam. If he choose other languages, he did have to skip some of these projects. But it looks like he is getting exciting work in other languages of late. Fans of Bollywood will remember him for roles in Aiyyaa, Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana.

It seems Vivek Agnihotri is also planning to release The Vaccine War on September 28, 2023. His film is about India's vaccine success in the pandemic. Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Pallavi Joshi are the main actors of the movie. He had released The Kashmir Files with RadheShyam in January 2022. We know that Radhe Shyam tanked badly at the box office. The film made losses of over Rs 100 crores. On other hand, TKF made close to Rs 300 crores at the box office. The film about plight about Kashmiri Hindus struck a chord with one and all.