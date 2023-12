With just two days remaining for its release, the buzz around Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is at its peak. Prashanth Neel's directorial has all the perfect ingredients to be a mass cult film. The film features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. While people are excited to see Prabhas back in his element, Prithviraj Sukumaran has garnered much praise for his character, Vardharaja. Prashant Neel complimented that Prithviraj is the biggest highlight in Prabhas drama. However, do you know that Prithviraj once thought he had to leave the film and informed Prashanth of the same?

For all latest entertainment news check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas reveals why he almost said no to the Prashanth Neel directorial, 'My fans would have killed me'

Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals almost quitting the film for 'This' reason

Today if we look at Salaar, we certainly cannot imagine any other actor for the role Vardharaja expect Prithviraj. The Malayalam actor too has always felt blessed that he got this humongous opportunity to work with Prashanth and Prabhas. Prithviraj recently revealed there was a time where he thought he had to leave the film. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj to play friends turned foes? New trailer sends internet into a tizzy

The makers of Salaar recently released a promotional video where Rajamouli is discussing about Salaar with Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. During the conversation, Prithviraj revealed that due to covid the shooting schedules of his other films were affected. It so happened that Prithviraj was shooting for other film for which he lost 31 kgs. He thought that once he will complete the previous film, he will again bulk up and start shooting for Salaar. Also Read - Salaar: The Saaho mistake that Prabhas avoided with the Prashanth Neel film to ensure box office success

Trending Now

However, there were some issues due to which Prithviraj was unable to complete the shoot of the previous film on time. At one point the dates required for Salaar and the previous film were clashing. The Malayalam actor stated back then he thought now there is no option but to quit Salaar as he can't exit the film for which he has already shot for most of the portions. He informed the same to Prashanth Neel which left the director very unhappy.

But as luck had it, eventually everything worked out and Prithviraj was retained for his respective part in Salaar.

Watch this video below:

Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran shares his working experience with Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares the biggest problem working with Prabhas is that he doesn't allow you to diet. He shared that once his daughter and wife visited the Salaar set and Prabhas ordered food for them. However, the quantity of the food was approximate for six to seven people. He stated that Prabhas himself doesn't consume much food, but he certainly has the ability to spoil your diet.