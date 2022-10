Prashanth Neel’s Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. A few months ago, there were reports that Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the movie. The makers had also confirmed that they are in talks with him, and now, finally today on Prithviraj’s birthday, the makers have unveiled his first look poster. The actor took to Twitter to share his first look and his fans are going gaga over his menacing avatar. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt to lock horns with Prabhas after Yash and Vijay but it's neither for Salaar nor Project K? [Deets Inside]

Salaar has always made it to the headlines in the entertainment news from the day it was announced. shared the poster and tweeted, "Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023! #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins."

Check out the tweets of the fans below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to plan a baby, Salaar actor Prabhas video leaked and more

Interested in this 1st cuz it related to KGF & Prashanth Neel

And now i'm all excited to watch SALAAR all for this super star ? https://t.co/Zm3TIEttbb — тωιикℓє ? (@Twinkle28930259) October 16, 2022

What is this!!!.....A wonderful birthday gift four our own proud actor P...... INCREDIBLE POSTER.... Can't wait a lot..... waiting for 28th sept 2023... Happy birthday @PrithviOfficial? .....#Salaar #PrithvirajSukumaran https://t.co/vUgoAJcq0a — Karthik S (@Karthik15062004) October 16, 2022

Salaar is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans of Prabhas have high expectations from the movie as Neel’s last release KGF: Chapter 2 was a blockbuster at the box office.

Apart from Salaar, Prithviraj has Gold and Aadujeevitham lined up. Gold was slated to release in September this year, but the film has been postponed, and reportedly, it will hit the big screens in January next year. The movie also stars Nayanthara as the female lead.