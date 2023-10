Salaar is one of the most awaited films right now. Today Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his birthday and the makers of the film have the best birthday gift for his fans. The makers of the film have unveiled the character poster of the birthday boy. Yes, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Vardharaja Mannar in the film. The poster of Vardharaja looks quite interesting and fans are super excited to see it. Also Read - Salaar actor Prabhas' Instagram account disappears; is it hacked or deactivated?

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share his poster. He also thanked the Salaar director and the team. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Thank you Hombale Films, Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and the entire team of Salaar! Cannot wait for the world to see this epic! #SalaarCeaseFire #Salaar @SalaarTheSaga @hombalefilms #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22."

Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s poster from Salaar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Fans share their excitement about Prithviraj Sukumaran's poster from Salaar

As soon as he shared it fans expressed their excitement and revealed that they are happy to see him as Vardharaja. They also spoke about being excited for Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas’ on-screen faceoff in the film.

One of the users on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "Madly waiting for face off scenes #Prabhas #HBDVardharajaMannaar #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran #SalaarCeaseFire"

Another user wrote, "Make way for the KING ?????????? ??????? ??? ???? #HBDPrithvirajSukumaran"

Salaar also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film is all set to on December 22 this year. The film is said to be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The release date of the film is not final yet but it was supposed to be in December last week. However, reports say that Dunki might get postponed because of the pending post production work.