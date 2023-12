Salaar and Dunki clash has got the whole nation talking. Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan fans are both hopeful and apprehensive about who will win the battle of the box office. Now, the makers of Salaar, Hombale Films have released the second trailer of the film. It is loaded with action, and an absolute treat for all fans of Prabhas. In fact, it is all about the Baahubali hunk and caters to his supporters. Salaar is set in the fictional town of Khansaar. The palette of the movie is a lot like the KGF movies. The new trailer gives an insight into the violent world of Salaar. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - After Salaar with Prabhas, Shruti Haasan bags another big project; check details

Take a look at the Salaar release trailer



Fans loved the mass elements of Salaar Release Trailer

Salaar fans are liking the new trailer a lot. We can see that it has a lot of stunts on bikes, and there is a complete army to fight Prabhas. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas are best friends. When the life of the former is in danger, the latter comes to his rescue. Take a look at some of the reactions...

He’s Going Show Real Meaning Of Mass In Dec 22nd Theatre ?#SalaarReleaseTralier Full Of Mental Mass ???#Salaar #prabhas ?? pic.twitter.com/C88R3UUtLJ — Tabu (@tabu_rs) December 18, 2023

Salaar Release Trailer gets fab response

The Salaar Release Trailer has got a fab response. Fans feel it is more loaded with mass elements. The unbridled violence is surely one of the big factors of the film. Prabhas needs a hit badly after duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. The star has a huge following overseas. Salaar is going to clash with Dunki in what is being seen as clash of the titans. Also Read - Salaar vs KGF: Prabhas' to be five times bigger than Yash's action extravaganza, Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda makes big reveal