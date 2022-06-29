Salaar: Rocky Bhai aka Yash to appear in a cameo alongside Prabhas in Prashant Neel's directorial? [Deets Inside]

Rocking Star Yash left everyone spellbound with his larger-than-life heroic persona in Prashanth Neel's blockbuster franchise KGF Chapter 2 (KGF 2). And it looks like Rocky Bhai is all set to make a brief appearance in ' most-anticipated action thriller Salaar. Also Read - Jawan MAJOR UPDATE: Shah Rukh Khan to play DOUBLE ROLE in Atlee film; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara both set to romance SRK?

If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in Salaar has sparked discussions online, it would be a wonderful treat for the audience to see the two powerhouse performers together on screen.

There's also a strong buzz that Prabhas will be seen in a double role in Salaar. His latest look had sparked speculations. It is being said that the actor will be seen in two different looks, implying that the film will be told in two different time periods.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar will also feature who will be seen as his love interest. and Jagapathi Babu will also be seen playing significant roles. Prashanth Neel has gotten a lot of attention since KGF franchise, therefore the anticipation for Salaar has been continuously high.

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Om Raut's highly-technical movie Adipurush. He will also play a cool role in filmmaker Maruthi's comedy, while he also has Spirit which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy.