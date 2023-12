Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan released in theatres on 22 December 2023. The film gained wider appreciation for its visual effects, the strong storyline and the on-screen comradery between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the surprise element of this film was certainly Shruti Haasan. Her character Aadya was the one who was not related to the violent world of Khansaar. Shruti had a limited yet impactful role. However, do you know the main reason of Shruti behind saying yes to the film. Well, the answer is certainly not what you would have thought of. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran feels violent scenes in Animal and Prabhas starrer were 'needed', check out why

Salaar: This is the reason behind Shruti saying yes to the Prabhas starrer

Shruti Haasan has become very particular about the kind of roles she chooses. Last year in 2022, Haasan didn't have a single release as she didn't find any film exciting enough to star in. When Shruti was asked the reason behind giving nod to the Prashanth Neel directorial, the actress said that she wanted to work with Prashanth Neel and also, she really liked her character. She further mentioned however one of the biggest reasons she said yes to Salaar was because she wanted to work with south superstar Prabhas.

The actress states that Prabhas is quite interesting in real life. Unlike his on-screen characters, he is very cool and calm in real life. Shruti shares that she was highly impressed with Prabhas' quality of switching on and off from the characters.