Salaar starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan has taken the world by storm. The movie achieved an astonishing collection of 150 crore on the very first day of its release, and it has now exceeded the 500-crore mark. Director Prashanth Neel has crafted a masterpiece with this film, receiving tremendous appreciation for its larger-than-life characters and cinematic experience. The audience can't wait for Part 2, which is already the talk of the town. As the film continues to smash box office records, actors are sharing fascinating anecdotes about their filming experiences in recent interviews. Actress Shruti Haasan who plays the role of Aadhya in the film revealed this special quality about Prabhas in her recent interview.

Salaar: Shruti Haasan revels this special quality about Prabhas

In a recent interview, actress Shruti Haasan, who portrays the character of Aadhya in the film, revealed a special quality about her co-star Prabhas. Shruti had previously shared in an interview that one of the main reasons for accepting the role in Salaar was her desire to work with Prabhas. She further added that she was in awe of Prabhas' real-life persona and admired his ability to switch on and off from a character effortlessly. Shruti stated that she had learned a lot from Prabhas. The actress now shared one more special quality about the South actor that left everyone awestruck. She revealed that Prabhas is a caring person who looks after his team. Shruti mentioned that Prabhas ensures that everyone around him is well-fed and taken care of.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a similar observation about Prabhas - that it's impossible to stick to a diet when around him. When Prithviraj's wife and daughter visited the Salaar set the Baahubali star ordered food for them. The food that came was a delightful variety and enough to feed six to seven people, which left Prithviraj, and his family completely taken aback. The Malayalam actor shared despite being a foodie, Prabhas eats in moderation to maintain a healthy diet. On the work front, Prabhas has some exciting projects lined up, including Kalki 2898 AD and Raja Deluxe.