Salaar is one of the most hyped films of the year. Fans are going gaga over the performances of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel in the movie. However, one actress who stole the show is Sriya Reddy. She plays the role of Radha Rama in the film. Sriya looks absolutely stunning in the movie. The daughter of a cricketer, she is married to Vikram Krishna. He is the elder brother of actor Vishal K and is a noted producer. Sriya Reddy took a long sabbatical from acting after marriage and birth of her daughter.

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



This is Sriya's comeback in Telugu cinema after 17 years. She said she was happy to play a role that was written by Prashanth Neel with so much nuance. Her styling too was top-notch in Salaar. Fans raved about her performance calling it an absolute masterclass.

In the film, she plays the role of Radha who is the sister of Varadharaja played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans are in love with her screen presence and styling in the movie. We hope to see more of her in the days to come!