Prabhas starrer Salaar is winning hearts. The film is ruling the box office. The performances in the movies have been brilliant. The story of Salaar revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's bond in the film has been quite interesting. People have loved the story and the performances by Prabhas and Prithviraj. Now, Salaar star Sriya Reddy spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and played quick rapid fire round about her costars Prabhas and Prithviraj.

Sriya talks about Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran

She was asked to tell one thing about Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran that not many know. She said, "I think about Prabhas he is quiet, soft. But its not that does not know anything. He knows it but he is too gentle and that is a great combination a man can have. This is the one quality I like about him. And with Prithviraj, he is so well-spoken, so articulate and I really like people who know their minds and he exactly knows what he wants in life."

Salaar released on December 22 and had a clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Dunki released on December 21 and everyone was worried which film will have to face the downfall. However, both the movies have done well and are ruling the box office.

Sriya on Salaar Vs Dunki

Sriya had also opened up about her reaction to this big clash. She said, "Jawan and Pathaan were two commercial films. Dunki was not a commercial film. So it was a different genre. A film like Dunki coming with Salaar was still okay because it was two different kinds of films and people have different preferences. Some would like to watch a Dunki while some would like to watch a Salaar. I think a healthy competition is always welcomed. Our country, theatres are such that two movies together can survive. It was the unavoidable circumstances but overall I think it was okay."