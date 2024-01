Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is a big hit. The Prabhas starrer has won hearts and is doing great at the box office right now. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the story of the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). People were eager waiting for Salaar to release but the film had a big clash at the Hindi box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Also Read - Prabhas reveals the similarities between working with Neel in Salaar and Rajamouli in Baahubali

2023 has been an amazing year for Shah Rukh Khan. He has given three big hits. Salaar released on December 22 while Dunki released on December 21. Many thought that this would be a big clash and one of the movies will have to see failure. But things turned out to be different. Also Read - Salaar Part 2 to release in 2025, Prabhas excited to start filming soon

Sriya Reddy reacts to Dunki Vs Salaar clash

Yes, both Salaar and Dunki have been performing well. Now, Sriya Reddy has opened up about her first reaction when she heard about the Prabhas starrer clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Sriya has been loved for her performance as Radha Rama in Salaar. Also Read - Kantara Chapter 1: Is Rishab Shetty playing Lord Shiva in the much-awaited sequel?

Trending Now

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Sriya Reddy said, "Jawan and Pathaan were two commercial films. Dunki was not a commercial film. So it was a different genre. A film like Dunki coming with Salaar was still okay because it was two different kinds of films and people have different preferences. Some would like to watch a Dunki while some would like to watch a Salaar. I think a healthy competition is always welcomed. Our country, theatres are such that two movies together can survive. It was the unavoidable circumstances but overall I think it was okay."

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

About Salaar 2

Recently, Prashanth Neel also said that they are planning to release Salaar 2 in 2025. The first film ended with a cliff-hanger and everyone is now waiting for the second part of the film.