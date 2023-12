Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran has hit the marquee today. The makers revealed a promotional video where SS Rajamouli interviewed Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Prithviraj. The quartet had an extensive discussion on filmmaking. Prabhas in the role of a fiery fighter is making headlines all over. Prashanth Neel told SS Rajamouli that Prabhas would never tell him to make any alterations. This made him think if he was doing everything in the right manner. Also Read - Salaar on OTT: This digital platform bags streaming rights of Prabhas' new movie; here's when it will premiere

SS Rajamouli said that while Prabhas might come across as quiet and introverted, he is attentive as anything. He said that Prabhas is a shrewd actor. Prashanth Neel also said that when an actor says that all his lines are fantastic, he wonders if he has done good. He said that is the worst part of working with Prabhas. It seems the Baahubali hunk has given Prashanth Neel some ideas so that Salaar Part 2 can be a better film. SS Rajamouli added that he once said in Telugu that Prabhas is someone who looks like an idiot but is too shrewd. Also Read - Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Here's a MAJOR hint about Prabhas' Shouryanga Parvam, check details

Prithviraj Sukumaran spoke about Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran said that Prabhas gives a feeling that he knows nothing, but that is not a case. He said that Prabhas' imposing personality does half the trick for him. He said others have to act and work hard. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' movie Dunki has clashed with Salaar at the box office. All eyes are on his battle of the box office.