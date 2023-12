South actor Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1 will be released on December 22, 2023. The movie is the most awaited film, especially for the South film industry. Be it the visuals, the cinematic experience or the way Prabhas has performed action sequences, the Prashanth Neel directorial has all the perfect ingredients to be a 2023 blockbuster. Fans have already compared Salaar to Prashanth Neel's previous film KGF, stating that the Prabhas starrer will undoubtedly be as big as the Yash film. Amidst all this, Baabubali director Rajamouli, who, a few days prior, was seen participating in the promotional video of Salaar, is now upset with the makers of the Prabhas starrer. Read on to know why.

Salaar: SS Rajamouli disappointed with director Prashanth Neel

The makers of Salaar recently release a video which was a promotional activity for the same film. In the said video, SS Rajamouli was asking question about Salaar to Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prashanth Neel. During the conversation, Rajamouli expressed that he was highly disappointed with Prashanth. The RRR filmmaker questioned why there is no single song in Salaar featuring Shruti Haasan, the female lead of the same film. Also Read - Salaar advance booking day 1: Prabhas starrer already a hit? To earn THIS whopping amount on opening day?

He stated that Shruti is known for her killer dance moves and how he himself is a big fan of Shruti's dance. Rajamouli stated he loves Shruti's dance performance especially from the film Race Gurram and Srimanthudu. Prashant while answering to Rajamouli stated that according to the film's story there was no need of a dance number featuring Shruti. The KGF film maker said that he wants his film to be purely based on drama and emotions. He doesn't wish to add anything which is no required. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas blames THIS man for loss of his privacy

Prabhas also supported Prashant and mentioned how audience has now become very smart. They are no more interested in seeing the typical dance numbers rather they want to see real cinema.

Salaar: Prashanth Neel on film getting an A certificate

In the same interview Prashanth Neel reveled that he was extremely disappointed when Salaar received an A certificate. The director stated that getting an A certificate was never his intention. However, the scenes which the censor board were demanding to be chopped off was extremely crucial for the story. Hence rather than cutting down on scenes Prashanth stated it was better to go for A certification.