Prabhas fans are loving Salaar in the theatres. The macho star is back in the role of Deva/Salaar, the most violent man film buffs will ever meet. Prabhas has done a fab job in the movie. This weekend, we had a clash of Salaar and Dunki at the box office. Post the success of Baahubali, there has been a North Vs South divide in cinema. It is very much evident on social media where fans spar for bragging rights. Salaar is doing quite well at the box office, with North America recording some astounding numbers. Prabhas has done an interview with Deadline where he has spoken on the term pan-India films. He also discussed the whole debate. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 2: Prabhas starrer makes less than Adipurush; to enter Rs 200 crore weekend club

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar star Prabhas talks about unified approach Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 3 early estimates: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie headed for mammoth X'Mas weekend

Prabhas said that pan-Indian cinema is getting good response. He said that films transcend boundaries in Indian cinema. He said people enjoy watching diverse stories from different parts of the nation. Prabhas said that it is not limited to any particular industry. Prabhas also said that Indian audiences are curious to watch varied content. He said that people want meaningful stories and cutting edge filmmaking. Prabhas said that they appreciate good quality cinema. Salaar is being loved for its elevation scenes, the fight sequences, interval block and the BGM. Also Read - Salaar: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas and the team on the box office success

Prabhas on career choices after Baahubali

Prabhas became famous worldwide after the success of the Baahubali films. He said that the blockbuster set a high standard for everyone. He said he approaches every film with a commitment to do his best. Prabhas told Deadline that he is someone who prefers to do diverse roles that will help in his actor.

Salaar is directed by the KGF maker Prashanth Neel. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao and Jagapathi Babu.

