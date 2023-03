Salaar star has two big films lined up in 2023. The first one is Adipurush, which is undergoing some changes. Of late, there has been a number of rumors around the film. One of the theories on social media is that he wants Salaar to come in cinema halls before Adipurush. As we know, Radhe Shyam tanked badly at the box office. While it is unclear on what has happened, fans of rival stars have started trolling Prabhas rather badly on Twitter. An edited picture of the star with Rajinikanth and Shiva Raj Kumar is going viral. It is getting very nasty comments. A picture with which is morphed is going viral all over now. Also Read - Salaar: KGF star Yash to join Prabhas in the action thriller? Details of their scene OUT

What happened to #Prabhas? ? He's looking horrible here ? pic.twitter.com/nnJYqDN3Jo — Cinema Diary (@Cine__Diary) March 15, 2023

Some fans oare saying that rival fans are only giving back negativity after some fans of the star trolled them. Nasty and dirty trolling is not uncommon amongst fans of South Indian stars. Take a look at some of the tweets...

This is why you don’t drink pic.twitter.com/2Xrh2xga6f — No. 1 (@Akki_The_Best) March 14, 2023

Prabhas Latest Pic with Rajinikanth sir pic.twitter.com/6nHruMonor — JuLaYiᴬᴬ? (@JuLaYiAADHF) March 15, 2023

A handle has clarified that the person in the picture with Rajinikanth is not Prabhas. It is an unidentified guest. Trolls have edited it to make it look a bit like the Adipurush star.

Kuch bhi mat believe karo yaar. The guy is clearly not #Prabhas but a guest of #Rajinikanth and ShivaRajkumar in Mangalore pic.twitter.com/5D1ta27FIQ — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) March 15, 2023

Prabhas came under scrutiny for alleged weight gain some time back too. In the mean time, he has been shooting for Salaar all over India. A crucial scene was reportedly filmed in a mining spot near Delhi. We hope that good sense prevails and this rubbish stops!