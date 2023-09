Prabhas is arriving with his next, Salaar, during Christmas. And with it, he is going to face Shah Rukh Khan and his new movie Dunki at the box office. The big clash is expected to make a defeating boom at the box office, giving the industry the much-needed boost after the pandemic. While Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two Rs 1000 crore films (Jawan and Pathaan), Prabhas' next is said to be the biggest actioner in line by Prashanth Neel after his success with the KGF franchise. And the Baahubali star is keenly involved in the filming after the Adipurush debacle. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Did makers of Prabhas' film follow this strategy to suddenly 'decide' on clash with Shah Rukh Khan?

Prabhas blindly trusted Om Raut with Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited movies of the year that terribly tanked at the box office. Prabhas' fans were pretty disappointed with the treatment of the movie as were the generic audience about the treatment of Hindu epic, Ramayan. From the characterization to the dialogues and costumes and the VFX, Adipurush received heavy backlash. Prabhas blindly trusted Om Raut and his director's vision of the retelling of Ramayana. A friend of Prabhas tells Koimoi.com that the Pan-India star felt things were not right many times during the lengthy and rigorous shooting of Adipurush. And when voiced out the same, the director would reassure him that everything was going as per the design and plan.

Prabhas to take Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's route with his next projects

Prabhas' filmmaker friend reveals the actor's next move to the entertainment news portal. Prabhas doesn't plan to completely surrender to the director's vision anymore. And just like the superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Prabhas will also give his input during the filming of movies from now on. Not only will he give his creative input but will "also put his foot down when he instinctively feels the director is going wrong," the portal quotes the friend saying.

Coming to the big clash, while Dunki is a social comedy-drama movie by Rajkumar Hirani, Prabhas' Salaar is a massy action entertainer that has a link to the KFG franchise. Salaar got delayed owing to the VFX shots that the team is yet to receive. In addition to that is the climax that needs to be reshot.