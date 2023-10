South superstar Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in the country. The actor enjoys a massive fan base and is also one of the highest paid actors in India. The craze around Prabhas has increased manifold after the mammoth success of his films Baahubali and Baahubali 2 and fans flock in huge numbers whenever the actor makes a public appearance. While the actor awaits the release of his next action thriller film Salaar, a video of the actor interacting with a female fan is going viral on social media. In the video, Prabhas and his fan are seen posing for a picture together, but what caught the eyes of social media users was the fan’s over excited gesture after taking the pictures. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar forces Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif to change Merry Christmas release date, will now face new box office challenge

Prabhas’ female fan slaps the Salaar star in viral video

In a video going viral on social media, Prabhas can be seen interacting with his fans while exiting from the airport. When a female fan asked for a picture with the Salaar star, the actor happily posed for it. Soon after the picture was taken, the fan could be seen jumping with joy and couldn’t contain her excitement of watching her idol in person. The fan ended up giving a playful slap on the actor’s cheeks while trying to touch him, leaving Prabhas rubbing his cheek and wondering what happened. The video was shared a few years ago by a fanpage of the actor. Take a look: Also Read - Saalar vs Dunki: Prabhas called unprofessional by fans for clashing with Shah Rukh Khan due to THIS reason

Work front

On the work front, Prabhas was recently seen in the magnum opus film, Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film also featured Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles and was based on the Hindu mythological epic book, Ramayana. The film faced severe backlash from the audiences and critics alike and collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan takes initiative for peaceful 'screen sharing' for the two biggies?

Prabhas will next be seen in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tinnu Anand, the film was initially slated for a theaterical release on September 28, 2023, but was postponed by the makers due to delay in post-production. Reportedly, Salaar is now eyeing a worldwide release on Christmas 2023 and will clash at the box office against Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 22, 2023 and will mark Shah rukh’s third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan.