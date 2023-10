Pan India star Prabhas has a massive and crazy fan following. There have been a lot of stories about Prabhas and his personal life. People have made many speculations about his marriage and linked him to many of his co-stars. However, Prabhas has never reacted to all these rumours. But now, there is someone from Prabhas’ family who has opened up about his marriage. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's poster takes internet by storm, fans say 'Can't wait for his faceoff with Prabhas'

Yes, Prabhas' Peddamma (his paternal aunt) Shyamala Devi spoke about his marriage. Shyamala Devi is the wife of the late Krishnam Raju. She spoke about his wedding when she visited Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple on Tuesday.

Prabhas to get married?

Shyamala Devi said that she still feels her husband Krishnam Raju around her. She said that Prabhas will definitely receive blessings from his Peddananna (Krishnam Raju).

She said that Prabhas will definitely get married and Durga Mata will bestow her blessings on him. She said that his uncle’s blessings are also with him.

She assured that the media will be invited to Prabhas’ wedding and the wedding will certainly happen. His marriage has always been a hot topic in Entertainment news.

Salaar to release on December 22

On the work front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of his film, Salaar. The film was supposed to release on September 28 but it got pushed due to some pending post production work.

The film was going to clash with Vivek Aghnihotri's The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 on September 28. Salaar will now release on December 22 this year and will face Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the Box Office.

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Recently, Prabhas was in the news when his Instagram account disappeared all of sudden. Many people thought he has deleted his account or it has been hacked. However, now his account is visible again on Instagram.